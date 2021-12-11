Ayushamann Khurana Wasn't 1st Choice for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, This Actor Was

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor-starrer ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ has created quite a buzz and the film was released on December 10. The film has opened to good reviews from both audiences and critics. However, did you know that Ayushamann was not the first person on director Abhishek Kapoor’s mind when he thought of making the film?

Yes, it was the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was supposed the play the role that eventually went to Ayushamann.

According to reports in The Times of India, Sushant was director Abhishek Kapoor’s first choice but Ayushmann was cast after the former passed away. Sushant had done some special films, including Kai Po Che and Kedarnath, with Abhishek. While Kai Po Che gave Sushant his first grant hit, in Kedarnath his pairing with Sara Ali Khan was highly appreciated.

In Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui, Ayushmann plays a Jatt, who falls in love with a Zumba dancer. However, when Ayushamnn’s character comes to know that the girl is a transwoman, things do not remain the same. Abhishek Kapoor also talked about the story of the film in a conversation with DNA.

The director said that he was confused about the role of the transwoman in the film. He doubted if a leading actor would take up such a role. Then Ayushmann suggested Vaani Kapoor. Vaani liked the script and said yes to doing the film.

