Ayushamn Khurrana on Wife Tahira's Breast Cancer: We Promised to Stay Positive
Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that his wife was diagnosed with cancer on his birthday.
Ayushmann Khurrana with his wife Tahira Kashyap arrive at the special screening of 'Ittefaq' at Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai on November 2, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Ayushmann, who is currently busy promoting AndhaDhun, talked about his wife and her battle with cancer. Revealing that they came to know about the 'big C' on his birthday, the actor told Mid-day, "We had to maintain a happy life state to deal with it. In fact, after we got to know about her condition, we went to see Manmarziyaan that evening. We told ourselves, that we can't go home and cry about it. It's better to go for a film. So, we watched the film, came back and got the date for her operation."
The actor also spoke how stressful it was for him to manage the shoots and spend time with Tahira. He said, "I went without sleep for seven days. But, we had promised ourselves that we'd maintain a positive attitude. We got to know of the cancer early. So, we decided to celebrate the silver lining."
On September 14th, Tahira was diagnosed with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells. She was in stage 0 cancer/pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area.
Later, Tahira announced it on Instagram. She compared herself to Hollywood celebs Kardashians and Angelina Jolie. She wrote, "I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela Anderson is passe. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)."
View this post on Instagram
An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about ‘my badge of honour’ that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that’s the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it’s unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses❤️ #breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth
She also cautioned her fans to check for any signs and symptoms of breast cancer. "This obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect its unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined."
