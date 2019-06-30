Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ayushamnn Khurrana's Article 15 Screening Stopped in Kanpur After Protests by Religious Group

A group entered the Inox multiplex and Sapna Palace theatres on Friday and stopped the screening ofArticle 15. They shouted slogans against the filmmaker and also tore posters.

IANS

Updated:June 30, 2019, 9:25 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ayushamnn Khurrana's Article 15 Screening Stopped in Kanpur After Protests by Religious Group
Image: Santosh Shukla/Twitter
Loading...

The screening of director Anubhav Sinha's highly-acclaimed film, Article 15 has been suspended in Kanpur following protests by a religious group. A group entered the Inox multiplex and Sapna Palace theatres on Friday and stopped the screening of the film.

They shouted slogans against the filmmaker and also tore posters. Anticipating further trouble, the exhibitors held a meeting on Saturday and decided to put the screening of the film on hold till adequate security is provided.

A cinema hall owner said that after Friday's trouble, all shows remained suspended on Saturday and the film will not be screened in Kanpur as things stand now.

"The film started with almost full shows but we cannot risk damage to property by fringe mobs. The police has not shown any interest in giving us adequate security. We have informed the distributors and the film will not be screened in Kanpur," he added

Superintendent of Police Kanpur Anant Deo said that he had directed all circle officers to ensure that law and order is maintained at all multiplexes and cinema halls. "We will take action if anyone tries to disrupt the screening of the film," he added.

Meanwhile, director Anubhav Sinha said that he was "tired of reasoning with the unreasonable".

"They do not have one representation and how can we deal with different groups in different districts? How can only Brahmins in Kanpur be upset with the film which is running successfully at other centres? I am upset at the attitude of the district administration," he said.

Article 15 is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution. The investigative thriller features Ayushmannn Khurrana as a police officer, with Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar and Manoj Pahwa in key roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram