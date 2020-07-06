Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana Playing 'Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo' Will Take You Back to Your Childhood

The bond between brothers Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana is an enviable one. Besides being a talented pair of siblings, they also make sure to be each others support system.

Aparshakti shared a video of him playing the childhood game of 'Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo' with older brother Ayushmann. He said that the two of them are very good at this game, and have their own modified version of it.

"Aparshakti captioned the video stating, "If Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo was one of the categories of Olympic Games... Inn 2 ladkon ka medal pakka tha. PS - some people call it Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo in bachpan but we always called it Aam Lelo Selam Saali @ayushmannk @tahirakashyap," he wrote.

It's evident from the video shows that the two brothers are enjoying their time together at home. Take a look:

The Khuranas seem to be a fun-loving lot. They got together during Father's day and had shared a Boomerang video with their dad too.

Ayushmann's recent release Gulabo Sitabo directly released on OTT platform due to coronavirus pandemic. Aparshakti will next be seen in Helmet which is being directed by Satram Ramani.