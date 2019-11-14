Take the pledge to vote

Ayushmann, Deepika, Ranveer, Alia, Vijay Deverakonda Come Together for a Star-Studded Picture

The actors had come together to speak on cinema in a recent event held in Mumbai. The frame also had Manoj Bajpayee,Vijay Sethupathi and Parvathy Thiruvothu posing up close.

IANS

Updated:November 14, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
Ayushmann, Deepika, Ranveer, Alia, Vijay Deverakonda Come Together for a Star-Studded Picture
It was a million dollar moment when Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Manoj Bajpayee, along with south superstars Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay Deverakonda and Parvathy Thiruvothu, came together to strike a pose for the camera.

The celebrities recently attended a media event in Mumbai where they discussed cinema. Before attending the event, they all clicked several pictures that are now trending online. Among a series of photographs, it was one particular group picture that has drawn maximum attention.

In the image, all the stars have come together for a quick photo-op, smiles intact on their faces. Ranveer is seen donning a funky look, wearing a red-and-white checked shirt and hat. Deepika looks ethereal in a red dress while Alia wore a vibrant top. Ayushmann, Manoj and Vijay Deverakonda kept it simple and classy. The picture has people going gaga over it. "So majestic," one user commented. "They all should feature together in a film," another wrote. Earlier, Deepika had shared pictures of her attire from the same event. Her red off shoulder dress had mesmerized her fans as well as hubby Ranveer Singh, who dropped funny comments on her picture.

