Ayushmann Flirts with Tahira, Rahul Vaidya Awaits Disha Parmar's Response

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are high school sweethearts, who never fail to shell out major couple goals. And, Tahira's latest Instagram post is testament to that fact.

Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to share a collage of her selfies, featuring her goofy expressions. Flaunting her fringes, Tahira mentioned in the caption that she had too much time, so she clicked and edited a few selfies for the photo-video sharing app.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya spilled the beans on his relationship status when he recently proposed marriage to Disha Parmar on the reality show, on the occasion of latter's birthday. Since then, Rahul has been eagerly waiting to receive a reply from his partner through Salman Khan or other celebrity guests on the show.

Only recently, Disha shared that she has responded to Rahul's marriage proposal but did not put out in public whether she replied in a yes or a no.

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise on June 14 shocked everyone. While the investigation to ascertain the cause of his death is underway with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the late actor's fans are fed up of the long delay in probe agency declaring whether he died by suicide or not.

Now, actress Ankita Lokhande, who has been supportive of Sushant's family in the aftermath of his demise, seems to have ticked off fans of the Bollywood star with a dance video she recently shared on social media. In the small clip, she is seen grooving to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's song Bang Bang with her boyfriend Vicky Jain, both dressed in colour-coordinated night suits. While many heaped praise on the lovely couple for their dance moves, SSR fans could not digest the fact that Ankita seemed to be moving on over the matter, even while a verdict is still awaited in the regard.

Bigg Boss 14 took a turn for the worst as per the latest promo of the reality show. Kavita Kaushik, the captain of the house this week, is given special powers by Bigg Boss to punish anyone who she thinks is breaking rules of the house. Kavita can snatch away any personal belonging of any housemate and throw it in a large garbage bin that is shown to be kept in the garden area.

As the game progresses, Kavita and Aly are seen engaging in a verbal spat over one of latter's items that she throws in the garbage bin. Their disagreement takes an ugly turn soon and Kavita says to Aly, "Main teri baap hoon." Aly is seen losing it over this statement of Kavita and starts to topple house properties in anger, starting with a chair in the dining area.

We often talk about how the concept of a pop star is so rare in India, as opposed to the West where the music industry is independent of the film world. In India today, it is hard to garner that kind of popularity without singing for films. Dhvani Bhanushali is one of those singers who want to change that.

The 22-year-old is one of the most popular female singers in the country, with several hits in her discography. In a short span of time, she has managed to create a huge fan base, and now she is aiming to become the biggest pop star in India.

