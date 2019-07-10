Ayushmann Khuarrana’s Article 15 Gets an Utterly Butterly Tribute from Amul

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's recent release Article 15 is winning acclaim, with Amul being the latest to applaud it for its hard-hitting content.

The dairy cooperative took to social media on Tuesday and posted a new advertisement in which the iconic Amul girl is seen standing next to a toon version of Khurrana's cop avatar from the film, in front of a police jeep. "Faraq laayenge, Makhan khaayenge," read the punchline on the snapshot.

Khurrana as well as the film's director Anubhav Sinha were touched by the heartfelt gesture of the dairy brand, which has been celebrating the defining moments in India’s socio-cultural landscape over the years through its feel-good advertisements.

Sharing the image on Instagram Stories, Khurrana wrote, "This is special." Meanwhile, Sinha tweeted the image on Twitter with the caption, "A secret dream fulfilled. Thanks Amul.”

Okay, so this has been a secret dream. Thanks AMUL. Thanks @RahuldaCunha and team. pic.twitter.com/xuZgjxy6Oy — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 9, 2019

Rating the film 4/5, News18 critic Rajeev Masand wrote in his review, “Article 15 isn’t just an important film, it's a powerful one and it’s superbly made. It comes at you all kicking and screaming, but this is a film that justifies its tone. Don’t miss it. It’ll rattle your core.”

Also featuring actors Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in important roles, the film highlights how Article 15 of the Constitution—which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth—is constantly violated by society.

