Ayushmann Khurana Flaunts Man Bun in Latest Mirror Selfie

Ayushmann Khurrana is quite active on Instagram. Taking to the story section, on January 14, the actor shared a mirror-selfie in which he is flaunting his man bun. The actor is wearing a white shirt and a pair of blue jeans. Along with the snap, Ayushmann has shared a couplet written by him.

Ayushmann has been spotted shooting for the upcoming Hindi romantic drama film titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The film was announced in October last year and is being bankrolled by T-Series in collaboration with Guy In The Sky Pictures. Director Abhishek Kapoor has chosen Vaani Kapoor to star opposite Ayushmann.

During the lockdown, Ayushmann spent a lot of quality time with his family. He along with Tahira had shared videos and photos in which they were seen performing various different activities with their children. The family in-fact had made, their daughter Varushka’s birthday super special despite the lockdown. The Khurranas made an extra effort to do music and shared snippets of Ayushmann playing the guitar and piano.

The versatile actor was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo. In the movie, he had played the lead role along with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Shoojit Sircar’s film was bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The plot of the movie revolves around an old man named Mirza played by Big B and his rigid tenant portrayed by Ayushmann.