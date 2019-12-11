Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ayushmann Khurana Sports Wet Hair Look, His Mother’s Response is Every Desi Mom Ever

Ayushman Khurrana, who is one of the biggest stars in India right now, took to Instagram to reveal that his mother still scolds him sometimes as and when needed.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 11, 2019, 9:08 PM IST
No matter how old you grow, mothers will always treat you as a kid who needs care and protection, the same goes with Bollywood celebrities. Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana might be a national-award winner, but even a celebrity like him gets scolded as and when needed.

Recently, the actor shared a picture from one of his latest photoshoots. Donning a shimmery tuxedo and black trousers, the actor has styled his looks with wet hair. While the picture might set up hotness quotient for the actor, his mother Poonam Khurrana had a different opinion. He shared the picture with the caption, “Sardi mein baal geele rakhne se bimaar padh sakte ho. Yeh Maa kehti thi bachpan mein, jab main Chandigarh rehta tha. She said exactly the same thing when she saw this picture. Maine kaha, “Maa Mumbai mein thand nahi padti”.”

Well, his mother’s reaction is similar to every desi mom. Especially in the winter season, in the northern part of India, one can definitely fall sick with wet hair on. Now, Khurrana might have shifted to Mumbai, but his mother treats him as the same old Chandigarh boy.

However, just like any other grown-ups, Khurrana also reminded his mother that he no longer lives in Chandigarh, and Mumbai hardly experience winters.

Ayushmann will be next seen in Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The films will release in 2020.

