Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Heartfelt Note on Working with Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter on Friday to share a heartwarming post about his experience of working with legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan in the newly released film Gulabo Sitabo.

Ayushmann has shared a screenshot of a note written in Hindi and a still from the movie.

In the touching note, the Badhaai Ho actor mentioned how every young actor who steps in the Indian film industry idolises Big B. Ayushmann also recalled a dialogue from his film Bala in which he says, “Bachchan bante nahin hain, Bachchan toh bas hote hain”.

Through his note, Ayushmann shared his experience of watching the legendary actor’s film Hum at a cinema hall in Chandigarh. Recalling his experience of working as ‘co-stars’ with the icon of Indian cinema, the Vicky Donor actor added that in the film the equation between Big B’s character and his is such that it seems as if both of them are just somehow managing to tolerate each other. While in real life, he is not even capable of uttering a word in front of the legendary actor.

Furthermore, in the post, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan actor thanked his ‘guru’ director Shoojit Sircar. Ayushmann has said that it is because of him (Shoojit) that he has been able to stand in the same frame as Amitabh Bachchan.

“This is straight from the bottom of my heart! Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime today (sic)!” read the caption.

This is straight from the bottom of my heart!

Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime today! pic.twitter.com/3Nnv6vHRwK — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 12, 2020

Gulabo Sitabo directed by Shoojit Sircar got released on Amazon Prime on Friday. In the movie, BigB essays the role of Mirza, who is the landlord, while Ayushmann is seen as Banke, the tenant. The equation between Banke and Mirza is such that the duo are always fighting.

