Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 Gets New Release Date? Here's What We Know

Ananya Panday will be joining Ayushmann Khurrana in the sequel of the latter’s 2020 film, Dream Girl. The actors took to social media to announce the film with a fun teaser and also revealed the release date. The film was originally slated to release on June 29, 2023, but later it was reported that Ekta Kapoor preponed the release date after Sajid Nadiadwala requested her to not release the film around the same time as his film SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

However, the latest reports now suggest that the film’s release date has been changed once again. According to Pinkvilla, the film will now release on July 7, 2023.

The first instalment of the film starred Nushrratt Bharuccha along with Ayushmann Khurrana. Dream Girl 2 will star Abhishek Banerjee, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa among others. According to reports, the characters in the film will be as witty as those in the first instalment. Every member of the team is working harder than usual to make sure the script honours the legacy of the first instalment. The filmmakers are also said to have recreated Mathura and Agra in their studios. It will be helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his film An Action Hero. In the film co-penned by Anirudh Iyer and Neeraj Yadav, Ayushmann will be essaying the role of Manav, who runs for his life as Jaideep Ahlawat, played by Bhura Solanki seeks to avenge the mysterious death of his brother.

Ananya Panday, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. She recently wrapped up the shooting of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

