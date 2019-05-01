English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are Apt for 'Bala', Says Director Amar Kaushik
Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, Bala marks their third outing together after Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.
Director Amar Kaushik.
After Stree, director Amar Kaushik's next film Bala is also set in a small town and revolves around a prematurely balding man and a woman facing prejudice because of her skin colour.
"Our film is set in Kanpur. I come from a small town and I develop characters from reality, the situations are from real life," Kaushik told PTI.
"We felt Ayushmann and Bhumi were apt for this film. They have worked together on two films that highlighted social issues, taboos. Having them with us, we are hopeful there will be a connect. People love to see such stories," Kaushik said.
"Dinesh Vijan (producer) had the idea and I was working on the film as a creative-director but later I got attached to it and felt I should direct it," he added.
The film will go on floors in the next 10-15 days. Besides it, Kaushik says there are also plans to make the sequel of his hit directorial debut Stree.
"It will happen next year. We have some ideas for Stree 2. However, we are not in a hurry to make it. The expectations are high on Stree 2. So we want to give our best shot," he said.
Notably, Stree 2 will have the same cast and crew, including Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (who wrote and produced the film), and actors Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi.
