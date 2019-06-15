Ayushmann Khurrana and Isha Talwar Recreate Old School Romance in Song Naina Yeh from Article 15

The second track of crime-drama Article 15, titled Naina Yeh, is sure to make you fall in love with your special someone. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Isha Talwar, the soulful lyrics and soothing music form the back of the chemistry between the two lead actors of the Anubhav Sinha directorial.

The lyrics of Naina Yeh are penned by Rashmi Virag and is sung by Yasser Desai and Aakansha Sharma. Piyush Shankar has composed the beautiful music, which will keep you engaged and make you groove too. The duo of Ayushmann-Isha are completely drowned in love and can be seen romancing in fields, around a vintage car and on an old boat, the idyllic rural setting . The onscreen sizzling chemistry of the Ayushmann and Isha sparks fire throughout the video.

Unlike the first song Shuru Karein Kya, which was rather intense and had eye opening and strong lyrics, Naina Yeh portrays a lighter mood. Naina Yeh, is a soul-touching number and the calming music and lyrics of the song reminds you of songs made in early '90s.

Watch Naina Yeh from Article 15 here:

The film's cast also includes Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub and Article 15 releases on June 28. Ayushmann's last two films, Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun, though critically acclaimed, were in a much lighter zone.

