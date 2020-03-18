Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap Paint With Kids During Quarantine

As the Coronavirus outbreak has led to a global pandemic, people from all around the globe have started self-isolation or quarantine. Even the entertainment industry has come to a standstill during this crisis with actors like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba being infected with the virus. Now, celebrities in India, who are self-isolated with their families are sharing how they are spending their time, on social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana shared their midnight painting sessions. Ayushmann took to Instagram stories to share a couple of videos where the family of four could be seen painting with a vintage Hindi song playing in the background. Ayushmann also shared his work, which dealt with fluidity of gender.

Take a look at the family's paintings below:

Tahira also shared a post which saw the paintings lined up. She wrote, Art at home! Four of us painted together after a long time, guess who has made which painting! Also a reason to post this is to plead with all the parents to maintain safety and one way of doing that is to understand why schools and public places have been shut. Let’s not encourage group classes where coaches and teachers come home to teach. The purpose is being forfeited. Let’s please stay at home and contribute to containing the virus to the best of our capabilities."

On the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan.

