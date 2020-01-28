Take the pledge to vote

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's 8-Year-old Son Makes Them Proud with His Take on Homosexuality

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana tweeted that she is teary eyed and proud that her eight-year-old son Virajveer knows what homosexuality means and is completely okay with it.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2020, 4:28 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's 8-Year-old Son Makes Them Proud with His Take on Homosexuality
Ayushmann Khurrana is playing an openly homosexual man in his upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film seeks to demolish societal taboos surrounding homosexuality, and the actor has been pretty vocal about the cause lately.

His wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana decided to figure out if their eight-year-old son Virajveer is aware of homosexuality. She put out a tweet saying, "With the upcoming film the dad is doing, I wanted to be forthcoming with my 8 year old son. I asked him if he knows what homosexuality means or being gay means. He knew it. I asked him if he was ok with it. He replied...what's there not be ok about. (Teary eyed and proud)"

The comments on her tweet praised Ayushmann and Tahira for their parenting skills and raising their kids with the right ideals. "You raised him well!" and "Parenting done right!" were some of the comments, while other users shared similar experiences they have had while discussing homosexuality with their kids.

Ayushmann and Tahira, who have been married for over 11 years, have two kids together - son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

The 35-year-old actor recently revealed in an interview that he was advised against taking up Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and the role by some of his peers in Bollywood. Nevertheless, this only served as motivation for the actor to go ahead with the film in an attempt to shatter the taboo surrounding homosexuality.

"Doing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was one of the most important decisions of my life. Many people from the industry asked me to rethink this because no leading hero has ever portrayed a gay man on screen. But I knew this stereotype needed to be shattered, and decided to take the plunge."

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan follows the story of Ayushmann Khurrana in a relationship with Jitendra Kumar's character. When the latter's parents do not accept the relationship, Khurrana sets out to convince them to accept their love.

