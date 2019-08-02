Take the pledge to vote

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Miss Each Other and That Gives Arjun Kapoor a Film Idea

Ayushmann Khurrana re-posted several pictures of Tahira Kashyap on his handle with an adorable 'miss you' post.

Updated:August 2, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Miss Each Other and That Gives Arjun Kapoor a Film Idea
Image of Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor and Tahira Kashyap, coiurtesy of Instagram
Tahira Kashyap got a touching compliment from husband Ayushmann Khurrana, who posted the former's image on his handle recently and wrote that he was missing his wife and it was great to have her back.

Tahira wrote a rather funny caption when she posted the images on her profile. In a seated position on floor, Tahira posed for the camera and wrote alongside the shared pics, "When gym and loo isn’t the only place you squat! And this is a strategically aligned one (attempted at looking casual but miserably failing) where the best profile and a little bit of red are on the same side What?? Posing and me??Noooo!! Isn’t this how everyone waits for the elevator at 1 at night? Styled by the lovely."

Ayushmann reposted the images on his handle and wrote, "Don’t know what is she trying to find out? Ghar ki chaabi gum gayi thi shaayad. Ya main gum gaya tha kuch maheeno se. Coming back to her after 3 months. @tahirakashyap."

Responding to the love that Ayushmann showered on Tahira, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "She's looking for the next gem of a script for u (sic)."

On the movies front, Ayushmann's Article 15 did good business at the box office. He has Bala and Dream Girl lined up for release.

