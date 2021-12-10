Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Lauded for Handling Bold Subject

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer rom com Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui released in theatres today, and has been receiving a positive response from critics and audiences alike. Several Bollywood actors took to social media to praise the bold topic handled by the film. Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram and praised the movie, tagging Ayushmann and Vanni, and called the movie a “fantastic little gem".

Arjun shared a poster of the movie in Instagram Stories and showered praises on the the lead actors of Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui as well as the makers. Arjun wrote, “What a fantastic little gem of a film this team has made…subtle sincere & sublime all together… the film nudges us out of our comfort zone instead of asking for attention and this is just down to the directors execution of the material. Vaani and Ayushman are terrific together playing off each other & making you root for them to be together. All the best guys I’m sure it’s gonna be loved… @ayushmannk @gattukapoor @pragyakapoor @vaanikapoor @tseriesfilms."

Actress Genelia Deshmukh also tweeted in favour of the film, saying, “#ChandigarhKareAashiqui is just such an amazing, bold, coming off age film.. (sic) @Vaaniofficial was just exceptional, @ayushmannk is that actor one knows will just choose magic and act magically too and my dear friends @pragyakapoor_ and Abhishek Kapoor what a film."

Film trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh praised Vaani for taking up such a sensitive role. “The big applause ought to be reserved for #VaaniKapoor, who dives into the character and does complete justice to it… Not many heroines are brave enough to say ‘Yes’ to a theme like the one in #ChandigarhKareAashiqui… #CKA is akin to her ‘rebirth’ as an actor," he tweeted.

The Abhishek Kapoor-directed film explores a “progressive love story" between Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s characters. In an interview with PTI, Khurrana had said that he was thrilled that his movie, with a unique script, was getting a theatrical release.

He said, “This is very special for me because it’s happening after two years. It feels like this is my first film, my first launch. I’m getting those butterflies. I’d like to thank Abhishek sir for his vision and Vaani Kapoor for being a revelation in the film. It’s an extremely unique script that we have. I’d like to thank the audience for supporting the theatres."

Vaani also spoke about her experience on shooting the movie and said, “I’m extremely happy and grateful that I got this film… We were all just like a mini family shooting the film in Chandigarh."

