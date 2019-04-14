Ayushmann Khurrana's 'AndhaDhun' Creates Record in China, Crosses Rs 150 Crore Milestone

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer AndhaDhun has crossed Rs 150-crore-mark in China since its release on April 3.The film, featuring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan in key roles, is a murder drama at the centre of which is a pianist who may or may not be blind.Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, AndhaDhun, which released in China as The Piano Player, is directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for his dark films such as Ek Hasina Thi, Johnny Gaddar and Badlapur. AndhaDhun ended its theatrical run at a solid Rs 74.59 crore in India last year.AndhaDhun was one of the best reviewed and best performing films of India last year.“It’s overwhelming and heart-warming to see the love and acclaim that AndhaDhun has been getting in China. As an artist, it is incredible to see my film cross over and get such fantastic reaction. I have always believed that films speak a universal language and it cuts across geographies and Sriram Raghavan’s vision, AndhaDhun, just proved it in a massive way in China. I’m thrilled to receive so much love from the Chinese audiences," Ayushmann said in a statement.China has emerged as a huge market for Indian films in recent years, with Aamir Khan's Dangal, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium doing well in the neighbouring country.