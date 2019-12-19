Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha to Come Together for a Real-life Spy Thriller?

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha will be joining hands once again for spy thriller. The duo has previously collaborated on Article 15.

According to a report, close sources have confirmed the news and said, "After the success of Article 15, Anubhav and Ayushmann both wanted to collaborate one more time and both were in search for a story which should be more exciting than their first film. Sometime back, Anubhav shared a real life spy story with Ayushmann and he jumped on it."

Known for having a knack for taking unconventional stories, the actor is said to have given his nod immediately since he hasn't worked on anything on the same line. "Ayushmann liked it instantly and since he has never done anything like that, he said yes instantly. The film will be going on floors in mid 2020," the source further added.

For now, the director is currently working on the post production of Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati starrer Thappad. The movie is slated to release on February 28, 2020.

Ayushmann on the other hand is basking in the glory of his 2019 success, which included films like Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan as well as in Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Both films come out next year.

