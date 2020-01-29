Take the pledge to vote

Ayushmann Khurrana Apologises for Saying Same-sex Marriages are Legal in India

Ayushmann Khurrana had stated in an interview that same-sex marriages had been legalised in India which is not the case.

News18.com

January 29, 2020
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a gay character on the big screen in his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. While the actor has been applauded for the move of choosing the subject, his recent statement claiming that same-sex marriages had been legalised in the country left fans shocked and annoyed.

In 2018, the Supreme court had only decriminalised homosexuality in India. This did not, however, legalize same-sex marriages as Ayushmann had stated in his statement. Fans were quick to respond to the actor's statement.

Ayushmann while speaking to the press on Tuesday had stated, "We are really proud that we are supporting the community. Our country is very progressive that it legalized same-sex marriages."

Nevertheless, Ayushmann is one who does his best to keep his audience in mind. The actor now came forward on Twitter to admit his mistake and apologize for it. His tweet read, "A genuine slip here though I really wish same-sex marriages get legal in India."

In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann will play the role of a homosexual man who attempts to convince his boyfriend's parents to accept their relationship as natural and to not treat or see homosexuality differently.

The film's cast includes Ayushmann, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta among others. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to release on February 21.

