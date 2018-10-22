English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho Emerges As Big Favourite, Arjun's Namaste England Tanks
Badhaai Ho has been doing exceptionally well at the box office, while Namaste England fell short of expectations despite the star pairing of Parineeti and Arjun.
Badhaai Ho has been doing exceptionally well at the box office, while Namaste England fell short of expectations despite the star pairing of Parineeti and Arjun.
Director Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho has emerged as the surprise favourite at the box office after it once again hit double digits on its fourth day of the release. The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri, minted Rs 13.50 crore on Sunday, making its total collection Rs 45.06 crore in just four days. The film, which released last Thursday alongside Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's film Namaste England, focuses on issues rarely discussed- the sex lives of couples with grown-up children and the discomfort that Indians have in accepting their parents as sexual beings.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures: “#BadhaaiHo emerges a BIG FAVOURITE at the ticket windows... Has SENSATIONAL extended weekend... Thu 7.29 cr, Fri 11.67 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 45.06 cr. India biz... Didn’t release in Madhya Pradesh due to cinema strike. Otherwise, the total would be higher." (sic)
Badhaai Ho, which got fairly decent opening of Rs 7.29 crore, witnessed a massive jump on its second day after it collected Rs 11.67 crore at the box office. On Saturday, it did the business of Rs 12.60 crore.
Badhaai Ho has received much appreciation from the audiences as well as film critics. News18's film critic Rajeev Masand gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5. In his review for News18, Masand wrote, "It rings true for the most part, benefits from terrific casting across the board, and uses a winning combination of humor and genuine, unmistakable feeling to go to a delicate place where Hindi films have seldom gone before. Don’t miss it."
Whereas, Arjun's film Namaste England box office returns are looking meager, with the film only managing to collect a little over Rs 6 crore in four days. As per a report in Box Office India, Namaste England remained unsuccessful in capitalising on the extended weekend and only earned Rs 1.35 crore on Sunday.
The film has received mostly negative reviews. In his review for News18, Masand wrote, "In 2007, Vipul Shah made 'Namastey London' with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, and it was a pleasant enough entertainer with catchy songs and good chemistry between its leads. In Namaste England, Shah and his writers attempt to recycle some of what worked the last time around, including a rousing patriotic monologue by the hero addressed to a snotty India-basher. Alas, this scene has none of the impact of the original. It feels tired, recycled, and rote."
