Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho is on 'Winning Streak'; Arjun's Namaste England Tanks on Day 2

Director Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho has witnessed a massive jump on Friday at the box office after it earned Rs 11.67 crore, making its total collection Rs 18.96 crore in just two days. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri, Badhaai Ho focuses on issues rarely discussed- the sex lives of couples with grown-up children and the discomfort that Indians have in accepting their parents as sexual beings.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures: “#BadhaaiHo is on a winning streak... Is SUPERB on Day 2... Eclipses biz of *all films* in the marketplace (new + holdover titles)... Thu 7.29 cr, Fri 11.67 cr. Total: ₹ 18.96 cr. India biz… Expect BIGGER NUMBERS on Sat and Sun.” (sic)Badhaai Ho, which released this Thursday alongside Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's film Namaste England, has received much appreciation from the audiences as well as film critics. News18's film critic Rajeev Masand gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5. In his review for News18, Masand wrote, "It rings true for the most part, benefits from terrific casting across the board, and uses a winning combination of humor and genuine, unmistakable feeling to go to a delicate place where Hindi films have seldom gone before. Don’t miss it."Whereas, Arjun's film Namaste England failed to draw moviegoers and fell short of its Day 2 expectations. While it earned about Rs 1 crore on its opening day, it has only managed to collect Rs 2 crore on Friday, reports Hindustan Times.Namaste England is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. It's a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer 2007 film Namastey London.The film has received mostly negative reviews. In his review for News18, Masand wrote, "In 2007, Vipul Shah made 'Namastey London' with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, and it was a pleasant enough entertainer with catchy songs and good chemistry between its leads. In Namaste England, Shah and his writers attempt to recycle some of what worked the last time around, including a rousing patriotic monologue by the hero addressed to a snotty India-basher. Alas, this scene has none of the impact of the original. It feels tired, recycled, and rote."