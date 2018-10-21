Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho is Unstoppable at the Box Office; Arjun's Namaste England Falls Flat

#BadhaaiHo is UNSTOPPABLE... Hits double digits yet again on Day 3 [Sat]... Thu 7.29 cr, Fri 11.67 cr, Sat 12.50 cr. Total: ₹ 31.46 cr. India biz... Eyes ₹ 45 cr [+/-] extended weekend, which is PHENOMENAL. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2018

Director Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho has created a storm at the box office after it hit double digits yet again on its third day of the release. The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri, earned Rs 12.50 crore on Saturday, making its total collection Rs 31.46 crore in just three days. The film, which released this Thursday alongside Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's film Namaste England, focuses on issues rarely discussed- the sex lives of couples with grown-up children and the discomfort that Indians have in accepting their parents as sexual beings.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures: “#BadhaaiHo is UNSTOPPABLE... Hits double digits yet again on Day 3 [Sat]... Thu 7.29 cr, Fri 11.67 cr, Sat 12.50 cr. Total: ₹ 31.46 cr. India biz... Eyes ₹ 45 cr [+/-] extended weekend, which is PHENOMENAL.” (sic)The film, which got decent opening of Rs 7.29 crore, witnessed a massive jump on Friday, too, after it collected Rs 11.67 crore at the box office.Badhaai Ho has received much appreciation from the audiences as well as film critics. News18's film critic Rajeev Masand gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5. In his review for News18, Masand wrote, "It rings true for the most part, benefits from terrific casting across the board, and uses a winning combination of humor and genuine, unmistakable feeling to go to a delicate place where Hindi films have seldom gone before. Don’t miss it."Whereas, Arjun's film Namaste England failed to draw moviegoers and fell short of expectations on day 3 as well. As per a report in Box Office India, Namaste England witnessed a considerable dip in its box-office collection on day 3. Despite the star pairing of Parineeti and Arjun, the film only managed to earn Rs 1.25 crore on its third day. It's three-day collection now stands at Rs 4.75 crore.The film has received mostly negative reviews. In his review for News18, Masand wrote, "In 2007, Vipul Shah made 'Namastey London' with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, and it was a pleasant enough entertainer with catchy songs and good chemistry between its leads. In Namaste England, Shah and his writers attempt to recycle some of what worked the last time around, including a rousing patriotic monologue by the hero addressed to a snotty India-basher. Alas, this scene has none of the impact of the original. It feels tired, recycled, and rote."