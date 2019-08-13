Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Ayushmann Khurrana Bets on Scripts, Doesn’t See Director’s Stature, Says Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures is co-producing Ayushmann Khurrana’s next Dream Girl. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, it will release on September 13.

IANS

Updated:August 13, 2019, 8:54 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ayushmann Khurrana Bets on Scripts, Doesn’t See Director’s Stature, Says Ekta Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...

Producer Ekta Kapoor is all praises for National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is the lead actor in her upcoming romantic-comedy production, Dream Girl.

"After hearing the script, I felt there is only one actor who could pull off the kind of voice modulation that the role required. I told (director) Raaj (Shaandilyaa) that he (Ayushmann) bets on scripts, he will not see how big the director is or how many films he has done. He will only read the script," said Ekta, at the film's trailer launch. 

She added, "It takes a lot to play a woman, and he has that ability. You have to be a really talented man to play a woman."

In the movie, co-produced by Ekta's Balaji Motion Pictures, Ayushmann essays a man who can talk in a female voice and his actions lead to hilarious consequences. 

While Ayushmann admitted it was not easy to talk in a female voice, he also shared that his experience of working on radio, where he had done voice modulation, came in handy. 

The actor also shared what he feels about women. "They are more compassionate as a gender, and calmer. I feel they are more attached, even though I do not believe in generalisation. I think men and women are the same in everything in life," he said. 

On his winning the best actor National Award for Andhadhun, he said, "It is overwhelming. It feels surreal. I still have butterflies in my stomach. It adds responsibility on me, too. My approach towards work has always been serious and, even though I am not very serious person in real life, I have always approached scripts with that mentality and sensibility. It has worked till now, I hope it works in the future as well."

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. The rom-com is slated to release on September 13.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram