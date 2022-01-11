Ayushmann Khurrana Buys Swanky Rs 19 Cr House in Mumbai; Aparshakti Purchases Flat Worth Rs 7 Cr

Last year, a bunch of actors from superstar Amitabh Bachchan to Bollywood diva Sunny Leone were in news for buying apartments for a whopping sum in Mumbai. Actor Ajay Devgn had also bought a bungalow in 2021, which spread across 474.4 square meters at Juhu, in Mumbai. The actor is said to have paid a colossal sum of Rs 47.5 crore for the property. It was further reported that Ajay had to take a loan of Rs 18.75 crore for the same. Actor Arjun Kapoor, in a move to stay closer to his girlfriend Malaika Arora, bought a 4 bedroom-hall-kitchen sky-villa in Bandra’s 26-storey-high 81 Oret. The actor is said to pay Rs 20 to 23 crores for the lavish sea-facing apartment. Now, the latest addition to the list is the Khurrana brothers, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana. Reportedly, the duo has bought properties in the same housing complex in Mumbai.

According to Money Control, Ayushmann has paid a sum of Rs19.30 crore to Windsor Realty Pvt Ltd for getting the custody of two apartments, located on the 20th floor of Windsor Grande Residences in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West. The deed of the apartment was registered last year on November 29, and the actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 96.50 lakh for the apartments. The total size of the apartment is 4,027 sq ft, and it comes with four car parking spaces.

On the other hand, his brother Aparshakti has bought a 1,745 sq ft apartment in the same complex for Rs7.25 crore. Aparshakti had to pay a stamp duty of Rs 36.25 lakh for the unit, which was registered on December 7, and comes with two car parking spaces.

In 2020 too, Ayushmann and Aparshakti, together, bought a house for a sum of Rs 9 crore in Panchkula for their family, who resides in Chandigarh.

