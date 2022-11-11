Ayushmann Khurrana Calls an Action Hero 'Genre-Breaker' for His Career, Says 'No Message in Film'

Ayushmann Khurrana is by far one of the biggest names in the Bollywood Industry today. Making his debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar’s directorial romantic comedy Vicky Donor, the actor has done remarkable work. With critical and commercially successful films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Andhadhun, and Article 15 to his credit, the actor is known for playing diverse characters. Now Ayushmann is gearing up to play a unique role in his next titled ‘An Action Hero’.

With the upcoming feature film, Ayushmann aspires to break his image of starring in films revolving around social themes. Speaking with PTI, Ayushmann said, “It is a genre breaker for me. It is different from my staple genre of social comedy and there is no message in it. There is pure thrill. It is a roller coaster ride. This film is about an extraordinary man in an ordinary situation. The emotion of revenge is an ordinary thing but if a superstar happens to be in that ordinary situation, how does he deal with it, is what the story is about.”

The Shubh Mangal Savdhaan actor also emphasized, “The story will be relatable for the industry, media and for the audience too. The fickle nature of the industry and the life… Like if you are at the top and how people treat you and if you are at a low phase then how do people treat you, how does media react to it.”

The film is helmed by Anirudh Iyer, who previously served as an assistant director on Aanand L Rai’s ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ and ‘Zero’. Neeraj Yadav has penned the screenplay. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the movie will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat.

Talking about his role, the Pataal Lok actor explained, “You will not be able to say who is a hero or villain. Everyone has their own reason to do things. I never thought of the character as a villain because he has strong reasons behind Ayushmann.”

