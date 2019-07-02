Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Article 15 an Emotionally Draining Role, Says 'I Gave it My All'
Article 15 aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution which prohibits any discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and how its value has been forgotten.
Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Article 15. (Image: Instagram/Ayushmann Khurrana)
Ayushmann Khurranas investigative drama Article 15 registered Rs 20.04 crore in its first weekend, and the actor is delighted with the love and appreciation that the film has been getting from the audience.
"'Article 15' is an incredibly important film for India and its youth. I am delighted with the love and appreciation that the film has received in its opening weekend," Ayushmann said in a statement.
"As an actor, I have backed a story that is tremendously relevant and I thank my director Anubhav Sinha for his brilliant vision, his courage to tell a story that needed to be told," said the actor, who plays a police officer in the film.
"It was an emotionally draining role and I gave it my all. I'm delighted that my work is being liked by audiences who want to see good and quality cinema," added Ayushmann.
Recently, exhibitors had suspended the screening of the Ayushman Khurrana starrer in Kanpur, after various Brahmin organisations protested outside theatres, raised slogans against the actors and the producer, and tore off film posters.
However, the screening of Bollywood film Article 15, which was stopped by fringe groups in Kanpur on Friday, have resumed, police said on Sunday.
The screening of the movie, which is based on the Badaun gang-rape incident in Uttar Pradesh and deals with caste discrimination, has started from Saturday at every cinema hall and multiplexes, said Superintendent of Police (West), Sanjiv Suman.
