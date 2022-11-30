Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Nora Fatehi And Malaika Arora ‘India’s Biggest Dancing Stars’

Ayushmaan Khurrana has left no stone unturned in promoting his upcoming film, An Action Hero. The actor is swamped with promotional duties. The Anirudh Iyer directorial has released its two peppy tracks, Jehda Nasha featuring Nora Fatehi and Aap Jaisa Koi starring Malaika Arora. Both these songs feature Ayushmann as well. Talking about the actresses, Ayushmann shared that it was an absolute pleasure for him to dance with the country’s two biggest dancing stars.

In a chat with IANS, Ayushmann said, “It has been an absolute pleasure to dance with two of the biggest dancing stars of India - Malaika Arora in the situational song Aap Jaisa Koi and Nora Fatehi in Jehda Nasha in my upcoming release An Action Hero."

He also mentioned that both actresses are stunningly gorgeous performers and they are also beautiful human beings. The actor shared that he had the best time working on these dance numbers. Ayushmann also hopes that the songs will be loved by audiences across the country.

He added that essaying the role of a superstar from the Hindi film industry has been a fun ride for him, as he not only got to do some hardcore action in the film but “also got to dance with these sensational dancers who have got everyone hooked with their incredible talent," he said.

The Bala actor also shared that he had tried to match steps with them and this experience will be forever memorable for him. “I danced my heart out for the first time in a film and had so much fun! Dancing like this in my films was part of my bucket list for sure and I’m amazed that it got fulfilled with Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi,” he added.

In the film, Ayushmann will be playing the character of Manav. Jaideep Ahlawat will play Bhura Solanki, who seeks to avenge the mysterious death of his brother. It is all set to hit the theatres this Friday, December 2.

