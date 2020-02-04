Ayushmann Khurrana Charms in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Gay Romantic Song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho
Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho is a new romantic song from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan sung by Ayushmann Khurrana.
Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho is a new romantic song from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan sung by Ayushmann Khurrana.
Romantic tracks picturised on two men are a rarity in Bollywood. Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has a song sung by the actor, featuring him and his onscreen love interest Jitendra Kumar.
Titled Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho, the romantic track has Ayushmann singing of how his partner completes him. It is refreshing to watch the song's video, showing moments of romance between two men in love.
In the video, we see Ayushmann singing in a music studio along with distinctive abstracts from the movie. The scenes depict the two lead characters relishing a romantic ride on a bike. The clip is dotted with anxious flashes when they support each other through hardships.
Ayushmann shared the video wherein he is seen voicing the beautiful melody. Posting the recording, he wrote, "Aadha aadha hum jo dono mila de toh bann jayegi apni ek zindagani! #MereLiyeTumKaafiHo out now!"
View this post on Instagram
Aadha aadha hum jo dono mila de toh bann jayegi apni ek zindagani! #MereLiyeTumKaafiHo out now! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan 👬 ♥️ @smzsofficial @gajrajrao @neena_gupta @Jitendrak1 @manurishichadha @sunita_rajwar @maanvigagroo @pankhuri313 @neerajsingh5852 @vayurus Music: @tanishk_bagchi Written and directed by @HiteshKewalya @aanandlrai @cypplofficial @bhushankumar @tseries.official @tseriesfilms
Ayushmann indeed has a golden voice and has picked up the mic several times in the past to deliver his soulful vocals. His impressive songs include Paani Da Rang (Vicky Donor), Nazm Nazm (Bareilly Ki Barfi), Saadi Gali (Nautanki Sala), among others.
Watch the song here:
Speaking about his character in the film, Ayushmann had said, "Doing 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' was one of the most important decisions of my life. A lot of people from the industry asked me to re-think this because no leading hero has ever portrayed a gay man on screen. But I knew, this stereotype needed to be shattered and the time to change it, is now. I somehow knew I had to do it and take the plunge," IANS quoted him as saying.
In the film, Ayushmann will be seen portraying the character of a gay man, who falls in love with his neighbour. The story revolves around the two, and how they confront their family and deal with stereotypes and taboos associated with homosexuality.
Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Maanvi Gagroo will be seen in curtail roles. The film is slated to release on February 21.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Internet is Gushing Over Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan's Pics from Armaan Jain's Wedding
- Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni Bring to Life Iconic Raja Ravi Varma Paintings for Charity, See Pics
- Poco X2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999, Becomes Most Affordable Phone With 120Hz Display
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Claims Arhaan Khan Did Black Magic on Rashami Desai
- Sucky Trend: This Viral Video of Leech Sucking Blood is Grossing Netizens Out