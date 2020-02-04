Ayushmann Khurrana Charms in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Gay Romantic Song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho

Romantic tracks picturised on two men are a rarity in Bollywood. Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has a song sung by the actor, featuring him and his onscreen love interest Jitendra Kumar.

Titled Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho, the romantic track has Ayushmann singing of how his partner completes him. It is refreshing to watch the song's video, showing moments of romance between two men in love.

In the video, we see Ayushmann singing in a music studio along with distinctive abstracts from the movie. The scenes depict the two lead characters relishing a romantic ride on a bike. The clip is dotted with anxious flashes when they support each other through hardships.

Ayushmann shared the video wherein he is seen voicing the beautiful melody. Posting the recording, he wrote, "Aadha aadha hum jo dono mila de toh bann jayegi apni ek zindagani! #MereLiyeTumKaafiHo out now!"

Ayushmann indeed has a golden voice and has picked up the mic several times in the past to deliver his soulful vocals. His impressive songs include Paani Da Rang (Vicky Donor), Nazm Nazm (Bareilly Ki Barfi), Saadi Gali (Nautanki Sala), among others.

Watch the song here:

Speaking about his character in the film, Ayushmann had said, "Doing 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' was one of the most important decisions of my life. A lot of people from the industry asked me to re-think this because no leading hero has ever portrayed a gay man on screen. But I knew, this stereotype needed to be shattered and the time to change it, is now. I somehow knew I had to do it and take the plunge," IANS quoted him as saying.

In the film, Ayushmann will be seen portraying the character of a gay man, who falls in love with his neighbour. The story revolves around the two, and how they confront their family and deal with stereotypes and taboos associated with homosexuality.

Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Maanvi Gagroo will be seen in curtail roles. The film is slated to release on February 21.

