1-MIN READ

Ayushmann Khurrana Condemns Attacks on Police Personnel

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to condemn the attacks on police personnel in various cities across India amid coronavirus crisis.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 4:51 PM IST
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is deeply disturbed after reading about the growing violence against police personnel in various cities across India amid coronavirus crisis.

Ayushmann took to social media to condemn such violent acts.

"I feel terrible reading about the heinous attacks on cops and security personnel that is happening across the country. The police force is risking their lives every single day to keep us, our families and our friends safe and I condemn such attacks on them," he wrote.

Lately, several incidents of violence against cops have occurred in many parts of India -- notably, a cop's hand being chopped off in Patiala while on duty to prevent people from stepping out of their homes. Mob attacks on policemen in Bhopal and Cuttack, Ahmedabad have surfaced in the last couple of days.

Ayushmann urged all Indians to appreciate the hard work that our police force is putting in.

"They are putting us and our lives before theirs and we should respect how they are fighting for us to keep us all protected. All Indians should celebrate the police force and salute them! Jai Hind!" he concluded.

