Ayushmann Khurrana Copying Jeetendra's Signature Dance Moves is the Best Thing on Internet Today

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Barucha visited Kumkum Bhagya sets, along with veteran actor Jeetendra.

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
While Bollywood may have improvised to a great deal when it comes to dancing choreography, there are some moved which will stay evergreen. Actor Jeetendra, who is known for his quirky dancing style, broke the internet when he recently performed it on a popular soap, along with the cast of the movie Dream Girl.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha, who are busy promoting their movie, had appeared on the show Kumkum Bhagya, along with the veteran actor, as part of the special episode for Ganesh Chaturthi. Ekta Kapoor, who is among the producers of the movie along with mother Shobha Kapoor and Nachiket Pantvaidya, shared a video of the dance performance done on the sets of the show.

Ekta Kapoor captioned the video as “#ganpatispecial on zee with the ppl I love” and tagged her dad, along with Ayushmann, Nushrat, and Kukum Bhagya lead Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha.

The video starts with Ayushmann and Nushrat doing showing their dance moves from the song Dhagala Lagli Kala, which was reintroduced by Meet Bros for the movie. All this while Jeetendra, who needs no choreography, continues on his own. After a while, of them start following the actor and as he breaks in his famous move. The actor has given some popular moves to Bollywood and is remembered in present-day like the ones in, Naino Mein Sapna, Himmatwala (1983), Tohfa Tohfa, Tohfa (1984), Taki O Taki, Himmatwala (1983), Dhal Gaya Din, Humjoli (1970).  This video surely brought back nostalgia.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Dreamgirl promotions on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya. #JeetuJi bhi saath! 🙏🏻 @nushratbharucha @shabirahluwalia A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Dream Girl is slated to release on September 13, 2019. Fans have been waiting for the movie as it shows Ayushmann in a hatke character, as he plays a phone-pal Puja. Nushrat plays his girlfriend in the movie.

 

