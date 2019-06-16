Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ayushmann Khurrana Draws Special Comparison Between India Vs Pakistan Match and 'Article 15'

Using the hashtag #UnitedByArticle15, Ayushmann shared a video of fans cheering ahead of the match, mashed up with scenes from his upcoming film.

News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana Draws Special Comparison Between India Vs Pakistan Match and 'Article 15'
Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Article 15. (Image: Twitter)
Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film borrows it's title from the Article 15 of the Constitution. Article 15 is based on the tenets of this particular article - which states that the State or any citizen should not discriminate anyone based on their religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. The film propagates ideas of unity, and the actor has found the perfect example to inspire Indians to do so.

Touting the India vs Pakistan world cup match as an unifier across the country, the actor chose to promote the message of his film as cricket fans wait for the match to begin in Manchester. India vs Pakistan is always the most-awaited match at any tournament, and Ayushmann highlighted how this event always brings together fans, irrespective of communities.

Using the hashtag #UnitedByArticle15, Ayushmann shared a video of fans cheering ahead of the match, mashed up with scenes from his upcoming film. He wrote, "India Pakistan Match Ke Din Hum Sab Indian Hote hain. Sahi Maayene Mein Indian! Toh Kyun Na bhed bhaav Bhool Kar, Roz Hi Sirf Indian Banein? (On the day of India Pakistan match we're all Indians in the real sense. Why not forget discrimination and be Indians everyday?)"

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 will see Ayushmann play a cop for the first time. It is based on the story of rape and murder of three minor girls due to discrimination in the society. Also starring Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, the movie is slated to release on June 28.

