Dream Girl has literally had a dream run at the box office. The film is also the fourth consecutive hit of Ayushmann Khurrana, preceded by Article 15, Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun. Dream Girl crossed Rs 120 crore mark at the box office after two weeks, which reaffirms that the film continues to trend decently even now.

#DreamGirl jumps on [third] Sat... Biz [almost] doubles... Absence of major release [till 2 Oct] will prove advantageous... Will cross ₹ 125 cr today [Day 17]... [Week 3] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.30 cr. Total: ₹ 120.50 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 29, 2019

After the overwhelming response that the film received, the makers, including Ekta Kapoor, threw a success bash for the cast and crew in Mumbai. Among the attendees were lead actor Ayushmann, film producer Ekta, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ruchika Kapoor, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Dream Girl director Raaj Shandilya and others. At the event, there were men dressed in saree, which resembled Ayushamnn's look from the film.

However, actress Nushrat Bharucha gave it a miss as she is abroad on a vacation with her friends.

Check out the pics from Dream Girl success bash in Mumbai here:

In Dream Girl, co-written and directed by Raaj, Ayushmann plays Karam, an unemployed young man in Gokul, Mathura, who takes a job at a call centre where women engage in flirtatious phone banter with lonely, desperate callers.

