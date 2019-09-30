Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ayushmann Khurrana, Ekta Kapoor Celebrate Dream Girl's Success as Film Grosses Over Rs 120 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana, Ekta Kapoor and Raaj Shandilya celebrated the success of 'Dream Girl' with a party in Mumbai on Sunday.

News18.com

Updated:September 30, 2019, 9:00 AM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana, Ekta Kapoor Celebrate Dream Girl's Success as Film Grosses Over Rs 120 Crore
Image of Ekta Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Raaj Shandilya, Mukesh Chhabra, Aditya Roy Kapur, courtesy of Instagram

Dream Girl has literally had a dream run at the box office. The film is also the fourth consecutive hit of Ayushmann Khurrana, preceded by Article 15, Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun. Dream Girl crossed Rs 120 crore mark at the box office after two weeks, which reaffirms that the film continues to trend decently even now.

After the overwhelming response that the film received, the makers, including Ekta Kapoor, threw a success bash for the cast and crew in Mumbai. Among the attendees were lead actor Ayushmann, film producer Ekta, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ruchika Kapoor, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Dream Girl director Raaj Shandilya and others. At the event, there were men dressed in saree, which resembled Ayushamnn's look from the film.

However, actress Nushrat Bharucha gave it a miss as she is abroad on a vacation with her friends.

Check out the pics from Dream Girl success bash in Mumbai here:

In Dream Girl, co-written and directed by Raaj, Ayushmann plays Karam, an unemployed young man in Gokul, Mathura, who takes a job at a call centre where women engage in flirtatious phone banter with lonely, desperate callers.

Read: Dream Girl Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film is An Entertaining Joyride

