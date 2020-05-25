MOVIES

Ayushmann Khurrana Explains 'Mask Kyun Pehen-na Hai' with Moving Video

Ayushmann Khurrana Explains 'Mask Kyun Pehen-na Hai' with Moving Video

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest video reminds everyone how important it is to wear masks in order to protect ourselves from Covid-19.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 6:43 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana has posted a reminder for everyone about the importance of wearing masks. In a video posted on social media, the actor has addressed the excuses people generally give in order to avoid wearing masks. He reminds us that putting on a mask is the least we can do for our own protection and of others.

In the video titled 'Mujhe mask kyun pehen-na hai' Ayushmann says that people often argue that they feel hot while wearing masks or cannot breathe properly. Some say they do not need masks as there are no coronavirus cases in their area.

The Article 15 actor reminds people that doctors, nurses and delivery boys are working hard so that we can stay safe, and we should not risk it by not wearing masks.

He posted the video with the caption, "Nothing is simple and easy. It will take everyone's effort and resolve. Our real life heroes are doing a lot for us. It's our turn now to do our bit. Shall we?"

Ayushmann has been posting poems on social media during the lockdown, and most of his content has been attempts at spreading awareness. The actor will next be seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo opposite Amitabh Bachchan, which will release on a digital platform.

