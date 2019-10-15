Ayushmann Khurrana, Farhan Akhtar Hail Abhijit Banerjee's Nobel Economics Prize Win
Abhijit Banerjee jointly won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize with his wife Esther Duflo and Harvard's Michael Kremer.
File photo of Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo
Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, who jointly won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize with his wife Esther Duflo and Harvard's Michael Kremer, was congratulated by many Bollywood celebrities on winning the coveted prize.
Ayushmann Khurrana, Javed Akhtar, Farhan AKhtar, Dia Mirza, Swara Bhasker among others wrote congratulatory messages for the couple on social media.
Check out some popular Bollywood celebrities' reaction to Abhijit's prestigious win here:
Congratulations #AbhijitBanerjee for the #NobelPrize2019 for Economics. Proud proud moment for India. Can’t help but point out that he is (among other things) a JNU alumnus— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 14, 2019
An Indian economist Abhijeet Bannerji shares the Nobel prize with two other economists. Congratulations dear nation . Bengal !! After Guru dev , Amartya Sen once again you have made us proud by a Nobel prize winner !!— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 14, 2019
Congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee who along with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer won the #NobelPrize2019 for Economics. Proud moment for us all.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 14, 2019
Congratulations to renowned economist #AbhijitBanerjee for winning the #NobelPrize2019 for economics jointly with his wife Esther Duflo and another economist Michael Kremer on their approach for alleviation of global poverty. #India is proud 🇮🇳 #GlobalGoals #SDG1 pic.twitter.com/D1wCfOu15C— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 14, 2019
Congratulations #AbhijitBanerjee for the #NobelPrize2019 for Economics. Such a proud moment for India. 🇮🇳👏— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 14, 2019
