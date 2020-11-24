Ayushmann Khurrana Flirts with Tahira, Says 'Main Shoot Pe Kya Gaya, You've Started Looking Cute'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are high school sweethearts, who never fail to shell out major couple goals. And, Tahira's latest Instagram post is testament to that fact.

Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to share a collage of her selfies, featuring her goofy expressions. Flaunting her fringes, Tahira mentioned in the caption that she had too much time, so she clicked and edited a few selfies for the photo-video sharing app.

She wrote, “Just... too much time on hands and on the phone...plus an editing app...= extremely Vella and useless.” Ayushmann couldn’t resist from dropping a flirty comment on the post.

Ayushmann commented, “Main shoot pe kya gaya. You've started looking so cute. What is this?” Fans were all praise for Ayushmann and while one fan replied, “@ayushmannk you are adorbs,” another one wrote, “@ayushmannk a husband like this (heart emoji).”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap got married in November 2008 after dating for several years. The duo often paint Instagram red with their adorable posts for each other. Recently, the couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary. On the occasion, the actor posted a heart-warming picture with Tahira and wrote: "Celebrating 125 years of togetherness. May be more. Coz I know that I know you from centuries and time immemorial. This bond can't be limited to this lifetime. You're my companion, lover, personal stand-up comedian, life coach and above all my best friend. I want to grow old with you. I know it'll be a lot of fun. Sigh. Happy anniversary, Tahira Kashyap."