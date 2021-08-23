Ayushmann Khurrana Gains 10kg Muscle, Gets Into His Fittest Avatar for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Over the years, we have seen many actors go to great lengths to accurately portray a character on screen. The latest actor to join the bandwagon is Ayushmann Khurrana. He will be seen essaying the role of a cross-functional athlete in the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The actor will be seen associated with freestyle weightlifting and freestyle wrestling in the film. For this, the actor learned the nuances of both activities.

The actor even decided to bulk up for the role and get into the perfect physique to get an authentic look. He gained almost 10 kilogram muscle weight and even trained in freestyle weightlifting and freestyle wrestling. To get into shape, the actor explored crossfit and Olympic weightlifting. Khurrana will also be seen sporting six-pack abs in the film. The production house even hired an international dietician for the actor who had to follow a strict diet, according to a source.

The source adds that while the film is a progressive love story, both the games play an important part in the film, “The makers have stayed true to the sport. Many national-level players of wrestling and weightlifting were hired and are a part of the cast. The two games form the back-drop of the narrative."

The film which features Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady was completely shot last year in Chandigarh, which is also the hometown of Khurrana. “The film was shot in October last year over a couple of months in a start to end schedule. Despite shooting in Chandigarh, the actor couldn’t go home as they were in a strict bio-bubble," the source says.

