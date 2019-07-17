Take the pledge to vote

Ayushmann Khurrana Gets a Lovely Surprise from Wife Tahira while Shooting in Lucknow

Since Ayushmann has been shooting in Lucknow back to back, his wife Tahira manged to gather the entire family to pay him a surprise visit in the city.

News18.com

July 17, 2019
Ayushmann Khurrana Gets a Lovely Surprise from Wife Tahira while Shooting in Lucknow
Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film Article 15 garnered a lot of praise and the actor is as busy as ever with his work commitments. He is so busy that he is reportedly making guest appearances at his home in Mumbai. The Badhaai Ho star has been shooting films back to back in Lucknow and has barely been home with his two kids and wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana.

During his last visit home for a special screening of Article 15, he landed an hour before the screening and flew back to Lucknow the next morning. Considering that, his wife planned a small surprise for Ayushmann on Sunday, reported Times of India.

Tahira said, "It had been months since Ayushmann met the rest of the family. On several occasions, he just came home for a few hours. During a chat on the phone recently, I told him, 'Wahin ek family bhi bhaade pe le lo. You've just parked yourself there.'"

"It was a fun banter that we were having over an intercity phone call, but the fact is that he's shot three films back-to-back in the same city. He's been missing the kids and wanted to see them, but I didn’t want to let them go all by themselves. Luckily, while my parents and kids reached Lucknow, I also managed to make time and get there. Since Aparshakti is also shooting there, I got his wife to join us, too. We all landed in the city while he was shooting. He got a real surprise when he returned to the hotel and was overjoyed to see the entire family," Tahira revealed.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution which prohibits any discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and how its value has been forgotten. Ayushmann plays the central role of an IPS officer in the film.

