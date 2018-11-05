GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The film, which has been ruling the box office for two weeks now, Sunday entered the coveted Rs 100 crore-club.

Updated:November 5, 2018, 12:47 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana Gets His First Rs 100 Crore Film As Badhaai Ho Hits a Century
Badhaai Ho is registering phenomenal business at the box office.
Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho is on a record-breaking spree at the box office as it continues to zoom past its competitions. The film, which has been ruling the box office for two-and-a-half weeks now, Sunday entered the coveted Rs 100 crore-club. The film has also become Ayushmann's first film to reach the Rs 100 crore mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box-office figures: "Badhaai Ho remains UNSHAKABLE and UNSTOPPABLE even in Week 3... Crosses Rs 100 crore on Day 17... [Week 3] Fri 2.35 cr, Sat 3.50 cr. Total: Rs 100.10 cr. India biz." (sic)




Also featuring Surekha Sikri, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Sanya Malhotra in key roles, Badhaai Ho focuses on issues rarely discussed—the sex lives of couples with grown-up children and the discomfort that Indians have in coming to terms with their parents’ sex lives.

Directed by Amit Sharma, Badhaai Ho received a terrific opening at the ticket window and the strong positive word of mouth around the film subsequently helped it generate great box-office results.

The film was released on the occasion of Dussehra alongside Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England, which failed to draw audiences and fell flat at the box office. Meanwhile, Badhaai Ho has also found a spot in the list of top 10 films of 2018-- which raked in Rs 100 crore or more.




CNN-News18 film critic Rajeev Masand gave the film 3.5 stars. Praising Ayushmann, he wrote, “It’s the senior actors who take centrestage, but Ayushmann Khurrana does a bang-on job of playing yet another fellow trapped in a ‘mess’ not of his own making. He’s convincing at every stage, as his Nakul alternates between anger, anxiety, and confusion.”


