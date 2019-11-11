Ayushmann Khurrana Gives a Powerful Speech on What Makes a Perfect Man

Ayushmann Khurrana is changing the notion of what it takes to be a quintessential Bollywood hero. With every film that Ayushmann takes, he challenges the usual societal notions of masculinity. His roles show the reality of being a common man in India, and how it is not airbrushed and pretty like most of the Bollywood films.

It's not only an onscreen role for Ayushmann who has delivered a thought provoking speech on what makes a powerful man. Representing a men's grooming company called the Man Company, Ayushmann shared a three-minute video, where he denounced common stereotypes associated with masculinity.

The video titled, "What makes a true gentleman" shows Ayushmann talking about how the perfect man keeps the gentleman in him alive. The actor gave references from his own life, saying that he does not want to be a macho man who never sheds a tear, saying "Mujhe na hero, na saviour, na superman banna tha. Jo ro sake, jo ga sake. Kisi ko bacha paye to bacha sake, aisa man banna tha.”‬

Check it out below:

The actor talks about how the best quality of a man is being true to himself. He also talked in favour of homosexuality, saying it should not matter if a man is straight or not, or belongs from any caste or religion, a true man will never discriminate. The speech also has lines like "a man can like anything between pink and Pink Floyd" and “whether you sleep on a carpet or walk the red carpet, you’re the most powerful as long as there lives a gentleman in you.”

The father of two kids also teaches his son that though there are beautiful differences between boys and girls but differentiating between them is the biggest sin.

On the work front, Ayushmann's latest release Bala has become one of the highest-grossing openers and has collected Rs 42 crore since its release on November 8, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.