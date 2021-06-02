Ayushmann Khurrana Gives Glimpse of His 'Survivor's Kit' to Fans Online, Watch Video

The coronavirus pandemic followed by lockdown has kept all of us grounded. It has been more than a year since we are locked up in our homes. Eventually, we all found our unique ways to spend time. Some debuted on the internet as social media influencers, while some preferred to disclose their hidden talent to the world. Apart from this, people made most of their time at home by experimenting with new things, spending quality time with their family and themselves.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also shared his survivor’s kit with fans. The actor is quite frequent with his Instagram stories but had not posted anything for over a month. Recently he took to his Instagram account and shared a video of things that have helped him live through this deadly pandemic. The video featured a pair of sneakers, joggers, a face mask, sanitiser, his favorite T-shirt, a guitar, a coffee mug, a script, a marker, a book which he is currently reading titled The Buddha in Daily Life. In the caption, Khurrana wrote, “Survivor’s kit. My essentials. #Covid2021."

Soon after the actor uploaded the video, his fans dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section. On the work front, there are three movies of the actor in the pipeline. He will feature in the film ‘Doctor-G’, which is being produced by Junglee Pictures, opposite Rakul Preet Singh. The movie is written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, and Vishal Wagh. Next in line is Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which is being produced under the T-series banner, and the film stars Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. Anek directed by Anubhav Sinha is also one of the upcoming movies of Khurrana.

