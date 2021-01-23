Ayushmann Khurrana Grooves to Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai, Watch Video Here

Most of us feel nostalgic for songs from the 90s. It was the era before the remixes, the rap, and reboots; when songs were always fresh and new and lyrics took precedent over dropping beats. Just like most of us, actor Ayushmann Khurrana is also fond of the 90s Bollywood songs as he was recently captured grooving to one in his car, on way to the airport.

The actor was spotted by paparazzi as he arrived at the Mumbai Airport on early Saturday morning. Reportedly, he was there to catch his flight for Guwahati for an upcoming film shoot.

But on his way to the airport, he used the music playing in the moving vehicle to create some content for his fans. Wearing a turquoise sweatshirt and his hair in a small ponytail, he recorded himself acting out the lyrics of the song Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai from 1998 superhit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He posted these videos on his Instagram story.

At first, he tries to act them out while diligently wearing a mask. Later he removes the black mask, to better capture his lip-sync skills. He acts out the emotions making various expressions as the song moves along.

Later he says “abbe yaar ye mask nahi pehna ja raha hai,” (I cannot wear the mask) as he struggles to put the mask back on with one hand. While unsafe, we can let this little safety faux-pas slide as he was inside a car and not in a public space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ayushmuaa (@ayushmuaa)

Once he reached the airport, he stopped outside the gates to let the paps click his pictures.