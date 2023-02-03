While Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback Pathaan has been ruling theatres, it is Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero which has been ruling the OTT space. The film, which was released in theatres in December 2022 is now available for streaming on Netflix too. However, recently, a social media user took to Twitter, slammed SRK’s Pathaan and urged everyone to watch An Action Hero.

“Screw Pathan, watch Action Hero on Netflix! Story, dialogues, background music, the subtle middle finger shown to Indian news channels and their crass reporting, @ayushmannk has KILLED it! But my fav was the guy mimicking Arnab,” the user wrote.

However, what left everyone completely impressed was Ayushmann Khurrana’s response to the fans. The actor thanked fan for appreciating his movie but also shared that the user could have avoided the part where she slammed Pathaan. “Thanks for loving An Action Hero. Could’ve avoided the first line though I’m an SRKian!” Khurrana replied.

Thanks for loving An Action Hero. 😎Could’ve avoided the first line though 😇 I’m an SRKian!— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 3, 2023

The Twitter user then replied to Ayushmann’s Tweet and shared that even though she is an SRK fan too, she didn’t like the plot of Pathaan. “Same! I (heart) SRK. but sometimes I don’t like the story as much as I love the star,” she wrote.

This is not the first time that Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed his love for King Khan. Earlier too, Ayushmann took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture in which he was seen posing outside SRK’s house Mannat in Mumbai. ““Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li," he had written.

Meanwhile, talking about Pathaan, the film was released on January 25 and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Earlier today, it was reported that the Siddharth Anand directorial has crossed Rs 700 crore at the global box office.

