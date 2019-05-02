Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

It's Not Easy to Find Your Feet As Outsider in Bollywood, Says Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana says doing the unconventional thing is least risky right now.

IANS

Updated:May 2, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
It's Not Easy to Find Your Feet As Outsider in Bollywood, Says Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram
Loading...
Ayushmann Khurrana says it is not easy for an outsider to find a place in Bollywood. The actor is glad that he got the right kind of support from filmmakers and has acknowledged that it pushes him to "deliver every single time".

"It is not easy to be an outsider and find your feet in Bollywood. I feel that as an actor, I have been truly blessed that all my directors believed in me and trusted me with their films," Ayushmann told IANS. 

"I find their love and belief truly humbling and it pushes me to deliver every single time I face the camera. Secondly, it is the right kind of scripts that you choose, I've always believed that content is the king. There is a certain self belief, an affirmation that my choices are working," he said. 

"Most of my films, right from Vicky Donor to Badhaai Ho or my upcoming movies Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala, have different subject lines and have unique concepts attached to them," he added. 

After his stint as a VJ on the small screen, Ayushmann entered films in the role of a sperm donor in 2012 with Vicky Donor. He then faced failure through a string of flops like Nautanki Saala!, Hawaizaada and Bewakoofiyaan. But he eventually returned in the game by balancing both commercial success and critical acclaim through films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun.

View this post on Instagram

#Article15 in theatres on 28th June 2019

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on



Ayushmann says he started his career as a risk-taker—and that has been his USP. "Being an outsider, the first film was most important and the film confirmed by belief that novel subjects will always work. Seven years later, I reiterate that content which is different will still have more takers than the conventional stuff.

"With four back-to-back hits as an artiste, it feels great that your choices are validated and you are acknowledged for your persistence and uniqueness."

But that comes with a different kind of responsibility. "And pressure for box office numbers... I think it's not going to be easy but I'll keep it simple and keep choosing great content."

The actor, who has wowed the audience with his singing skills as well, feels it is time to ditch the conventional route to entertain the audience. "Doing the unconventional thing is least risky now. Conventional has become riskier in this day and age. You have to do something different so that people buy movie tickets and come to cinema halls. The audience has changed,” he added.



Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram