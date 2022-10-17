Ayushmann Khurrana Jokes Kartik Aaryan 'Box Office Pe Hi Nahi Diwali Pe Bhi Itne Saare Paise...'

The festival of lights Diwali is fast approaching, and celebs have already started revelling in festivities well in advance. Ayushmann Khurrana, who is winning hearts with his latest film Doctor G, arranged a warm house party along with his wife Tahira Kashyap on Sunday. The same was graced by some high-profile celebs including the current sensational heartthrob of the showbiz industry Kartik Aaryan.

On Monday, Ayushmann took to his Instagram handle to share a small clip from the festivities, and it was all about his affable bromance with Kartik Aaryan. The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor can be seen flaunting a thick wad of notes as Ayushmann exclaims, “This man won money not only at the box office but also at the Diwali bash.” To this, Kartik responded by urging everyone to watch Doctor G and help the talented actor’s film to garner good moolah at the Box Office. The caption of the hilarious video read, “Yeh aadmi chahta hai ki #DoctorG ko box office par paise milne chahiye!! @kartikaaryan #DiwaliBash.” Meanwhile, the comment section was swarmed by fans with some funny reactions. One of them wrote, “Professor (money heist) aap yaha?”, another fan commented, “Kokii with Ayush omggg I can”t believe!”. Someone also said, “Bhai kuch paise de do yaaar”.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G was helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap. The story revolves around Uday Gupta who finds himself as the lone male student in the Gynaecology department. His reluctance leads to chaos, confusion, comedy and eventually, great camaraderie with his fellow classmates. Apart from Ayushmann, the film also featured Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan has also got a number of projects lined up ahead of him. The Luka Chuppi actor would be seen in Freddy, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Shehzada and Aashiqui 3 and Captain India.

