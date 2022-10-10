Ayushmann Khurrana Keeps a Cricket Kit in His Vanity and Plays on Set Whenever He Gets Time

Ayushmann Khurrana has made a name for himself in Bollywood. Making his debut in 2012 with the Shoojit Sircar directed romantic comedy Vicky Donor, the actor has managed to enjoy ten years of success. With critically successful films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Andhadhun, and Article 15 under his kitty, the actor is ruling the roost in the entertainment industry.

Apart from being an actor, Ayushmann is also a talented singer and musician. And now in his latest revelation, the Vicky Donor actor has expressed his irrefutable love for cricket.

While talking to IANS, Ayushmann shared that his cricket kit is inseparable even when he is shooting outdoors. He ensures to keep it in his vanity van so he could engage his crew members in a friendly game of cricket once the shoot wraps. It’s his way of creating a rapport with his team members.

The Dream Girl actor stated, “I thoroughly enjoy every aspect of cricket be it watching or playing. I have always had an affinity towards cricket. In school, I used to be a middle order batsman and have even played as a leg spinner at district level. Then when I started my career, I got the opportunity to host the extra innings T20A for one of the seasons of IPL and I thoroughly enjoyed doing that. Even now, whenever I get an opportunity to play cricket on set, I prod everyone to participate. I can get really competitive when I am on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is gearing up for his upcoming social comedy film Doctor G. The Junglee Pictures production and Anubhuti Kashyap’s debut directorial will tell the story of the titular character, Uday Gupta who is the only male student in the Department of Gynaecology. His character who is hesitant in pursuing a specialization like that would find himself embroiled in confusion, chaos and quirky comic situations. Along with Ayushmann, the film would also feature Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha.

The film is slated to release on October 14.

