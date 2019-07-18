Ayushmann Khurrana Latest to Join #SareeTwitter Trend, Shares Fun Photo from Dream Girl Sets
#SareeTwitter is growing ever so popular on the micro-blogging site, with several personalities, including Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Yami Gautam and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taking to it. See all their entries here.
Image: Twitter/Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest celeb to join the #SareeTwitter bandwagon, submitting an unexpected, hilarious entry on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old tweeted a picture of himself from the set of his forthcoming film Dream Girl. In it, he is sitting on a scooter wearing a white t-shirt, blue saree and Hawaii slippers. Holding one end of the saree in his mouth, he gives a bemused expression. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “#Dreamgirl later this this year. Sigh. #SareeTwitter.”
#Dreamgirl later this this year. Sigh. #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/wqpoJrRNW9— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 17, 2019
Written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl will reportedly have Ayushmann’s character wear sarees. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, it will also star Nushrat Bharucha in an important role.
Meanwhile, #SareeTwitter is growing ever so popular on the micro-blogging site, with several personalities, including Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Yami Gautam, Gul Panag, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Barkha Dutt, taking to it.
Sharing two pictures of her draped in a saree when she was a kid and now as a grown-up, Sonam wrote, “#SareeTwitter before and after.”
#SareeTwitter before and after 😊 pic.twitter.com/sBOsXL9NuT— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 17, 2019
Vadra shared a picture from the morning of her wedding day. In the picture, she looks demure dressed in a silk drape. Tweeting it, she wrote, “Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter.”
Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/EdwzGAP3Wt— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 17, 2019
I completely agree with this trend , nothing can match the elegance and beauty of a Saree ! So sharing my most special saree moment 😁 #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/L20p3eAxZl— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 16, 2019
#SareeTwitter my most favourite drees is undoubtedlythe saree pic.twitter.com/DHegyRY1eF— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 17, 2019
Mom at the 1965 war front. #SareeTwitter #sareeswag pic.twitter.com/pYLEqSKImd— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) July 16, 2019
Ok then. #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/16K1PcTGih— Gul Panag (@GulPanag) July 16, 2019
I have countless Saree pics I just realised..so #SareeTwitter can go on .... pic.twitter.com/FUuhgSr5H6— Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) July 14, 2019
And as always Amul—which is known for creating topical cartoon strips—did not miss out either. Legitimising the trend, in the new ad, it has Amul girl draped in three different styles of sarees, with text “Saree duniya dekh rakhi hai! Amul: Have it with wraps!”
#Amul Topical: Women sharing their favourite saree pics for #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/34v5mxsIb4— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 17, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix Hopes a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India is The Winning Ticket
- After #SareeTwitter, Indian Men Are 'Growing' the New Trend of #BeardTwitter
- Netflix Set to Roll Out a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India; Could be Priced Around Rs 300
- 'SpaceX has Area 59': Elon Musk Joins In on the 'Area 51 Raid' To 'Free Aliens'
- Bizarre: 4-Year-Old Australian Boy Claims to be Reincarnation of Princess Diana