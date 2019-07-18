Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Ayushmann Khurrana Latest to Join #SareeTwitter Trend, Shares Fun Photo from Dream Girl Sets

#SareeTwitter is growing ever so popular on the micro-blogging site, with several personalities, including Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Yami Gautam and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taking to it. See all their entries here.

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2019, 9:52 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ayushmann Khurrana Latest to Join #SareeTwitter Trend, Shares Fun Photo from Dream Girl Sets
Image: Twitter/Ayushmann Khurrana
Loading...

Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest celeb to join the #SareeTwitter bandwagon, submitting an unexpected, hilarious entry on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old tweeted a picture of himself from the set of his forthcoming film Dream Girl. In it, he is sitting on a scooter wearing a white t-shirt, blue saree and Hawaii slippers. Holding one end of the saree in his mouth, he gives a bemused expression. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “#Dreamgirl later this this year. Sigh. #SareeTwitter.”

Written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl will reportedly have Ayushmann’s character wear sarees. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, it will also star Nushrat Bharucha in an important role.

Meanwhile, #SareeTwitter is growing ever so popular on the micro-blogging site, with several personalities, including Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Yami Gautam, Gul Panag, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Barkha Dutt, taking to it.

Sharing two pictures of her draped in a saree when she was a kid and now as a grown-up, Sonam wrote, “#SareeTwitter before and after.”

Vadra shared a picture from the morning of her wedding day. In the picture, she looks demure dressed in a silk drape. Tweeting it, she wrote, “Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter.”

And as always Amul—which is known for creating topical cartoon strips—did not miss out either. Legitimising the trend, in the new ad, it has Amul girl draped in three different styles of sarees, with text “Saree duniya dekh rakhi hai! Amul: Have it with wraps!”

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram