Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ayushmann Khurrana Locks Lips With Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Song Gabru

Ayushmann Khurrana's lip-lock with co-star Jitendra Kumar is the highlight moment of Gabru, the first-launched track of the upcoming comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

IANS

Updated:January 27, 2020, 6:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ayushmann Khurrana Locks Lips With Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Song Gabru
Ayushmann Khurrana's lip-lock with co-star Jitendra Kumar is the highlight moment of Gabru, the first-launched track of the upcoming comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Ayushmann Khurrana's lip-lock with co-star Jitendra Kumar is the highlight moment of Gabru, the first-launched track of the upcoming comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The song, released on Monday, is a recreated version of the Yo Yo Honey Singh hit of the same name. Ayushmann and Jitendra play on-screen lovers in the film, which aims at being a quirky comedy centred on homosexuality and the societal taboos around it.

Overall, the video makes for a fun watch, with Ayushmann breaking into the Nagin Dance at one point, with co-star Gajraj Rao.

The recreated Gabru credits Tanishk Bagchi as composer. The number has been sung by Romy.

A Twitter user wrote: "Officially one of my favourites -- @ayushmannk... Love his candor and guts."

Another commented: "The way Ayushmann is expressing his love... omg... so brave!"

The film's director Hitesh Kewalya said, "The song is a peppy dance number, which is full of energy and fun. More so, it's been made as a family dance number, which will connect with more people. It's hilarious, foot-tapping and at the same time important to the story. Everyone had so much fun while shooting for the song and it reflects in the song's energy. The track was already famous, but with our film, Gabru will also be remembered for its entertainment quotient."

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Neena Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo. The film is slated to release on February 21.

It is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram