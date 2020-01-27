Ayushmann Khurrana Locks Lips With Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Song Gabru
Ayushmann Khurrana's lip-lock with co-star Jitendra Kumar is the highlight moment of Gabru, the first-launched track of the upcoming comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
Ayushmann Khurrana's lip-lock with co-star Jitendra Kumar is the highlight moment of Gabru, the first-launched track of the upcoming comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
Ayushmann Khurrana's lip-lock with co-star Jitendra Kumar is the highlight moment of Gabru, the first-launched track of the upcoming comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The song, released on Monday, is a recreated version of the Yo Yo Honey Singh hit of the same name. Ayushmann and Jitendra play on-screen lovers in the film, which aims at being a quirky comedy centred on homosexuality and the societal taboos around it.
Overall, the video makes for a fun watch, with Ayushmann breaking into the Nagin Dance at one point, with co-star Gajraj Rao.
The recreated Gabru credits Tanishk Bagchi as composer. The number has been sung by Romy.
A Twitter user wrote: "Officially one of my favourites -- @ayushmannk... Love his candor and guts."
Another commented: "The way Ayushmann is expressing his love... omg... so brave!"
The film's director Hitesh Kewalya said, "The song is a peppy dance number, which is full of energy and fun. More so, it's been made as a family dance number, which will connect with more people. It's hilarious, foot-tapping and at the same time important to the story. Everyone had so much fun while shooting for the song and it reflects in the song's energy. The track was already famous, but with our film, Gabru will also be remembered for its entertainment quotient."
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Neena Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo. The film is slated to release on February 21.
It is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Kya Be G***u': Martin Guptill Abusing Chahal on Live Television Leaves Rohit Sharma and Fans in Splits
- Jackie Shroff Has Won the 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder' Meme. Y'all Can Go Home
- Grammys 2020: Nick Jonas Has the Best Response to Fans Pointing Out What Was Stuck in His Teeth
- Australian Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios LIVE Score and Updates: Nadal Beats Kyrgios in 4 Sets, Through to Quarters
- OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Get OxygenOS 10.3.1 Update With Bug Fixes, December Security Patch