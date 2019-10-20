Ayushmann Khurrana Looking for Negative Roles, Wants to Play Desi Version of Joker

Ayushmann Khurrana is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors in the industry right now. With back to back hits starting from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan to the latest Dream Girl, the actor has managed to entertain the audience with unique roles. He will be next seen in Bala, where he will play the role of a man with alopecia. The film, which also stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, will take on themes like self-confidence, beauty standards, and social anxiety.

The versatile actor, who has most definitely proven his range, recently talked to Mid-day about playing a dark character. "The audience hasn't seen the dark side to me. I would love to play a negative character, say a desi version of the Joker. I find the character fascinating. He represents the side that we all have but don't acknowledge; the part that doesn't want to conform to social niceties," he said.

He also said that to write a complex character like joker we need to have strong writers. "To make an Indian version of Joker, you need the support of a scriptwriter and a director [who] share the same vision."

The actor has committed to multiple projects and only recently he was able to get a break for a few days to spend time with family. This has led to his dream of publishing his book of Hindi poems take a backseat.

Talking about this, he said, "I wrote [a couplet] when I won the National Award. But more than anything else, I [like to write] about the varied aspects of love, the small joys of life, or even the situation the country is facing. I am not that self-obsessed to only write about myself. But I need the mind space to write more poetry and then publish a book. It is on my bucket list and will happen."

Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It will be released on November 7, 2019.

