1-min read

Ayushmann Khurrana Made Me Comfortable, Says Jitendra Kumar on Kissing Scene in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Jitendra Kumar will be appearing in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as Ayushmann Khurrana's on-screen boyfriend.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2020, 1:18 PM IST
Jitendra Kumar is better known for his roles in the digital sphere of web series. The actor will be making his next big-screen appearance alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Jitendra and Ayushmann's liplock in the trailer for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has created quite a noise. In an interview with NDTV, Jitendra revealed that even though he was very reserved and nervous about it, Ayushmann had helped make him feel comfortable about the kiss. 

"I am a reserved person, but Ayushmann made me comfortable. He is easy to work with and is quite friendly," said Jitendra.

The actor also revealed that Ayushmann had lobbied for him to be offered the role prior to his casting.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a film that revolves around the concept of homosexuality. The film sees Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar as a homosexual couple that reveal their sexuality to their families. The crux of the film revolves around Khurrana trying to convince his boyfriend's parents to accept homosexuality as a natural emotion rather than treating it as a disease.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, the film's cast includes Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, and Pankhuri Awasthy among others. The film is slated to release on February 21.

